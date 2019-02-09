Ambergate junction improvements to start this week and enforce revised train timetables

A £13million upgrade to railways in Derbyshire that will deliver the “full renewal” of Ambergate Junction is expected to take place this week.

The upgrade is part of an improvement to the Midland Main Line and the services passing through Ambergate station.

Network Rail is to carry out major upgrade works at Ambergate Junction, February 10-16, as part of a �13million project to improve services between Nottingham and Matlock. Passengers are advised to check before travelling on those dates for any potential disruption.

The improvements will start on Sunday, February 10 and run until February 16, and it is expected that services running through the station will be affected under a revised timetable.

This includes trains passing through Chesterfield to Derby, as well as services on the Derwent Valley Line from Matlock to Derby.

A spokesman for East Midlands Trains said: “This is a crucial part of the rail network where the Matlock branch line leaves the Midland Main Line.

“Once complete, it will bring improvements to the speed at which trains can travel on this section of track and will help to improve punctuality and reliability.

“The major work to renew Ambergate Junction will be taking place between February 10 and 16, which will result in some changes to train services that run through Ambergate, including Derby to Matlock services on the Derwent Valley Line.

“There will also be a revised timetable between Sheffield/Chesterfield to Derby and London St Pancras, with fewer trains able to run during the works.”