All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Wednesday, July 6

Holidaymakers travelling from our local airports may face disruption to their journeys today (Wednesday, July 6).

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 9:48 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 10:51 am

Here is the full list of cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airport.

East Midlands Airport:

Ryanair flight to Shannon – now expected to depart at 11.10am

Manchester has been hit with another spate of delays today. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Blue Islands flight to Jersey (SI551) – now expected to depart at 11.50am

Doncaster Sheffield Airport:

There are no expected delays or cancellations from Doncaster Sheffield today.

Manchester Airport:

Finnair flight to Helsinki (AY1362) – now expected to depart at 10.35am

Virgin Atlantic flight to Islamabad (VS362) – now expected to depart at 10.30am

Jet2 flight to Zakynthos (LS1713) – now expected to depart at 10.40am

Air France flight to Paris (AF1669) – now expected to depart at 11.00am

Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul (TK19940) – now expected to depart at 11.20am

Lufthansa flight to Munich (LH2501) – now expected to depart at 11.05am

Aer Lingus flight to Orlando (EG935) – now expected to depart at 11.20am

KLM flight to Amsterdam (KL1074) – now expected to depart at 11.30am

Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt (LH943) – now expected to depart at 12.00pm

Brussels Airlines flight to Brussels (SN9932) – now expected to depart at 12.20pm

Air Canada flight to Toronto (AC809) – now expected to depart at 12.35pm

Virgin Atlantic flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.05pm

Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul (TK1992) – now expected to depart at 1.35pm

EasyJet flight to Prague (U21801) – now expected to depart at 1.41pm

Ryanair flight to Shannon (FR4776) – now expected to depart at 1.56pm

Vueling flight to Barcelona (VY8749) – now expected to depart at 2.44pm

TUI flight to Espargos – now expected to depart at 2.45pm

Jet2 flight to Lanzarote (LS891) – now expected to depart at 3.15pm

Jet2 flight to Kefalonia (LS927) – now expected to depart at 4.05pm

Wamos Air flight to Antalya (LS895) – now expected to depart at 4.25pm

Jet2 flight to Larnaca (LS943) – now expected to depart at 4.30pm

Jet2 flight to Skiathos (LS1739) – now expected to depart at 5.00pm

Jet2 flight to Antalya (LS795) – now expected to depart at 5.30pm

Jet2 flight to Pafos (LS937) – now expected to depart at 5.15pm

Jet2 flight to Kos (LS743) – now expected to depart at 6.00pm

Jet2 flight to Rhodes (LS819) – now expected to depart at 6.15pm

Jet2 flight to Izmir (LS789) – now expected to depart at 6.30pm

Jet2 flight to Corfu (LS767) – now expected to depart at 6.50pm

Jet2 flight to Heraklion (LS911) – now expected to depart at 5.29pm

Ryanair flight to Faro (FR4052) – now expected to depart at 8.50pm

These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.

