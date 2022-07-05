All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Wednesday, July 6

Here is the full list of cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airport.
East Midlands Airport:
Ryanair flight to Shannon – now expected to depart at 11.10am
Blue Islands flight to Jersey (SI551) – now expected to depart at 11.50am
Doncaster Sheffield Airport:
There are no expected delays or cancellations from Doncaster Sheffield today.
Manchester Airport:
Finnair flight to Helsinki (AY1362) – now expected to depart at 10.35am
Virgin Atlantic flight to Islamabad (VS362) – now expected to depart at 10.30am
Jet2 flight to Zakynthos (LS1713) – now expected to depart at 10.40am
Air France flight to Paris (AF1669) – now expected to depart at 11.00am
Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul (TK19940) – now expected to depart at 11.20am
Lufthansa flight to Munich (LH2501) – now expected to depart at 11.05am
Aer Lingus flight to Orlando (EG935) – now expected to depart at 11.20am
KLM flight to Amsterdam (KL1074) – now expected to depart at 11.30am
Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt (LH943) – now expected to depart at 12.00pm
Brussels Airlines flight to Brussels (SN9932) – now expected to depart at 12.20pm
Air Canada flight to Toronto (AC809) – now expected to depart at 12.35pm
Virgin Atlantic flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.05pm
Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul (TK1992) – now expected to depart at 1.35pm
EasyJet flight to Prague (U21801) – now expected to depart at 1.41pm
Ryanair flight to Shannon (FR4776) – now expected to depart at 1.56pm
Vueling flight to Barcelona (VY8749) – now expected to depart at 2.44pm
TUI flight to Espargos – now expected to depart at 2.45pm
Jet2 flight to Lanzarote (LS891) – now expected to depart at 3.15pm
Jet2 flight to Kefalonia (LS927) – now expected to depart at 4.05pm
Wamos Air flight to Antalya (LS895) – now expected to depart at 4.25pm
Jet2 flight to Larnaca (LS943) – now expected to depart at 4.30pm
Jet2 flight to Skiathos (LS1739) – now expected to depart at 5.00pm
Jet2 flight to Antalya (LS795) – now expected to depart at 5.30pm
Jet2 flight to Pafos (LS937) – now expected to depart at 5.15pm
Jet2 flight to Kos (LS743) – now expected to depart at 6.00pm
Jet2 flight to Rhodes (LS819) – now expected to depart at 6.15pm
Jet2 flight to Izmir (LS789) – now expected to depart at 6.30pm
Jet2 flight to Corfu (LS767) – now expected to depart at 6.50pm
Jet2 flight to Heraklion (LS911) – now expected to depart at 5.29pm
Ryanair flight to Faro (FR4052) – now expected to depart at 8.50pm
These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.