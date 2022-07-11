All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Tuesday, July 12

Here is the full list of delays and cancellations from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airports.
East Midlands Airport:
Loganair flight to Glasgow – now expected to depart at 6.10pm
Aegean Airlines flight to Rhodes (A34321) – now expected to depart at 7.30pm
Doncaster Sheffield Airport:
There are no expected delays or cancellations today.
Manchester Airport:
TUI flight to Fuerteventura (BY2246) – now expected to depart at 3.10pm
Aer Lingus flight to Dublin (EI209) – now expected to depart at 3.20pm
TUI flight to Zakynthos (BY184) – now expected to depart at 3.21pm
Jet2 flight to Dalaman – now expected to depart at 3.45pm
EasyJet flight to Tenerife (U21903) – now expected to depart at 5.27pm
TUI flight to Santorini – now expected to depart at 5.35pm
Air France flight to Paris (AF1169) – now expected to depart at 6.10pm
EasyJet flight to Belfast (U2137) – now expected to depart at 8.17pm
British Airways flight to London (BA1407) – now excepted to depart at 8.32pm
These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.