All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Tuesday, July 12

Here is the full list of delays and cancellations from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airports.

East Midlands Airport:

Loganair flight to Glasgow – now expected to depart at 6.10pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bulk of today’s delayed flights are departing from Manchester. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Aegean Airlines flight to Rhodes (A34321) – now expected to depart at 7.30pm

Doncaster Sheffield Airport:

There are no expected delays or cancellations today.

Manchester Airport:

TUI flight to Fuerteventura (BY2246) – now expected to depart at 3.10pm

Aer Lingus flight to Dublin (EI209) – now expected to depart at 3.20pm

TUI flight to Zakynthos (BY184) – now expected to depart at 3.21pm

Jet2 flight to Dalaman – now expected to depart at 3.45pm

EasyJet flight to Tenerife (U21903) – now expected to depart at 5.27pm

TUI flight to Santorini – now expected to depart at 5.35pm

Air France flight to Paris (AF1169) – now expected to depart at 6.10pm

EasyJet flight to Belfast (U2137) – now expected to depart at 8.17pm

British Airways flight to London (BA1407) – now excepted to depart at 8.32pm