All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Thursday, July 28

Here is the full list of cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airport.
East Midlands Airport:
Blue Islands flight SI551 to Jersey – now expected to depart at 11.50am
Iberia Regional flight to Marseille – now expected to depart at 3.15pm
Jet2 flight LS643 to Ibiza – now expected to depart at 4.48pm
Manchester Airport:
Etihad Airways flight EY16 to Abu Dhabi – now expected to depart at 9.57am
TUI flight BY366 to Cancun – now expected to depart at 10.44am
Aer Lingus flight EG935 to Orlando – now expected to depart at 11.20am
Virgin Atlantic flight VS73 to Orlando – now expected to depart at 12.09pm
Aer Lingus Regional flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 12.35pm
Air Canada flight AC809 to Toronto – now expected to depart at 12.45pm
Pegasus flight PC1180 to Istanbul – now expected to depart at 1.34pm
Virgin Atlantic flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.05pm
Aer Lingus flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.30pm
Turkish Airlines flight TK1992 to Istanbul – now expected to depart at 2.25pm
Jet2 flight LS1703 to Mykonos – now expected to depart at 4.25pm
EasyJet flight U2141 to Belfast – now expected to depart at 6.55pm
Doncaster Sheffield Airport:
There are no delays or cancellations expected at Doncaster Sheffield today.
These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.