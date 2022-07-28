All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Thursday, July 28

Here is the full list of cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airport.

East Midlands Airport:

Blue Islands flight SI551 to Jersey – now expected to depart at 11.50am

The bulk of today’s delayed flights are departing from Manchester. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Iberia Regional flight to Marseille – now expected to depart at 3.15pm

Jet2 flight LS643 to Ibiza – now expected to depart at 4.48pm

Manchester Airport:

Etihad Airways flight EY16 to Abu Dhabi – now expected to depart at 9.57am

TUI flight BY366 to Cancun – now expected to depart at 10.44am

Aer Lingus flight EG935 to Orlando – now expected to depart at 11.20am

Virgin Atlantic flight VS73 to Orlando – now expected to depart at 12.09pm

Aer Lingus Regional flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 12.35pm

Air Canada flight AC809 to Toronto – now expected to depart at 12.45pm

Pegasus flight PC1180 to Istanbul – now expected to depart at 1.34pm

Virgin Atlantic flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.05pm

Aer Lingus flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.30pm

Turkish Airlines flight TK1992 to Istanbul – now expected to depart at 2.25pm

Jet2 flight LS1703 to Mykonos – now expected to depart at 4.25pm

EasyJet flight U2141 to Belfast – now expected to depart at 6.55pm

Doncaster Sheffield Airport:

There are no delays or cancellations expected at Doncaster Sheffield today.