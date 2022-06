All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Monday, June 27

Here is the full list of cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airport.

East Midlands Airport:

Jet2 flight to Dalaman (LS621) – now expected to depart at 4.30pm

There are a number of delayed flights today - with the bulk of those departing from Manchester

Jet2 flight to Antalya (LS653) – now expected to depart at 6pm

Doncaster Sheffield Airport:

Wizz Air flight to Gdansk (W61616) – now expected to depart at 2.20pm

TUI flight to Tenerife (BY3140) – now expected to depart at 3.55pm

Manchester Airport:

Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt (LH943) - now expected to depart at 11.55am

KLM flight to Amsterdam (KL1074) – now expected to depart at 12pm

TUI flight to Punta Canta (BY184) – now expected to depart at 12.45pm

EasyJet flight to Bilbao (U21877) – now expected to depart at 12.09pm

British Airways flight to London Heathrow (BA1383) – now expected to depart at 12.10pm

Aer Lingus Regional flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 12.05pm

Loganair flight to Newquay (LM25) – now expected to depart at 12.33pm

Virgin Atlantic flight to New York – now expected to depart at 12.55pm

Aer Lingus flight to New York (EI45) – now expected to depart at 1.20pm

Austrian Airlines flight to Vienna (OS464) – cancelled

EasyJet flight to Basel (U21811) – now expected to depart at 3.42pm

EasyJet flight to Pafos (U21973) – now expected to depart at 3.45pm

Jet2 flight to Lanzarote (LS891) – now expected to depart at 3.19pm

Jet2 flight to Skiathos (LS1739) – now expected to depart at 3.50pm

Qatar Airways flight to Doha (QR28) – now expected to depart 6.26pm

Jet2 flight to Pafos (LS937) – now expected to depart at 4.05pm

Ryanair flight to Paris (FR3724) – now expected to depart at 3.14pm

Jet2 flight to Larnaca (LS943) – now expected to depart at 4.15pm

Wamos Air flight to Dalaman (LS921) – now expected to depart at 4.30pm

EasyJet flight to Dalaman (U21955) – now expected to depart at 3.40pm

EasyJet flight to Funchal (U21957) – now expected to depart at 4.23pm

British Airways flight to London Heathrow – cancelled

Jet2 flight to Antalya (LS795) – now expected to depart at 5.05pm

EasyJet flight to Antalya (U21821) – now expected to depart at 4.28pm

Jet2 flight to Antalya (LS1727) – now expected to depart at 4.35pm

EasyJet flight to Alicante (U21923) – now expected to depart at 4.59pm

Jet2 flight to Rhodes (LS1737) – now expected to depart at 5.45pm

EasyJet flight to Milan (U22922) – now expected to depart at 5pm

Jet2 flight to Ibiza (LS171) – now expected to depart at 5.44pm

EasyJet flight to Corfu (U21977) – now expected to depart at 5.32pm

SunExpress flight to Antalya (XQ595) – now expected to depart at 6.30pm

Scandinavian Airlines flight to Oslo (SK4610) – cancelled

Jet2 flight to Palma de Mallorca (LS785) – now expected to depart at 8.08pm

EasyJet flight to Belfast (U2137) – now expected to depart at 8.32pm

Aer Lingus flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 8.25pm

EasyJet flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 9.03pm

Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 9.05pm