All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Monday, July 11

Here is the full list of delays and cancellations from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airports.
East Midlands Airport:
Ryanair flight to Barcelona (FR9388) – now expected to depart at 1.10pm
Blue Islands flight to Jersey (SI551) – now expected to depart at 11.50am
Aegean Airlines flight to Nice (A35040) – now expected to depart at 3.10pm
Jet2 flight to Antalya (LS653) – now expected to depart at 4.50pm
Doncaster Sheffield Airport:
TUI flight to Tenerife (BY140) – now expected to depart at 3.55pm
Manchester Airport:
Air France flight to Paris (AF1669) – now expected to depart at 11.07am
Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul (TK1994) – now expected to depart at 11.07am
Lufthansa flight to Munich (LH2501) – now expected to depart at 11.05am
Loganair flight to the Isle of Man (LM694) – now expected to depart at 12pm
EasyJet flight to Geneva (U21949) – now expected to depart at 11.02am
Aer Lingus flight to Orlando (EG935) – now expected to depart at 11.20am
Virgin Atlantic flight to Orlando (VS75) – now expected to depart at 12.05pm
EasyJet flight to Amsterdam (U21837) – now expected to depart at 11.27am
TUI flight to Punta Canta (BY184) – now expected to depart at 12.45pm
Aer Lingus Regional flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 11.50am
Aer Lingus flight to Dublin (EI3325) – now expected to depart at 12.05pm
Aer Lingus Regional flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 12.15pm
EasyJet flight to Belfast (U2135) – now expected to depart at 12.36pm
Virgin Atlantic flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.05pm, instead of 12.45pm
Aer Lingus flight to New York (EI45) – now expected to depart at 1.20pm
Aer Lingus flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.30pm, instead of 1.10pm
EasyJet flight to Athens (U21941) – now expected to depart at 3.17pm
Wamos Air flight to Dalaman (LS921) – now expected to depart at 4.15pm
Smartwings flight to Prague – now expected to depart at 4pm, instead of 3.40pm
Jet2 flight to Tenerife (LS917) – now expected to depart at 4.04pm
Jet2 flight to Gran Canaria (LS795) – now expected to depart at 6.27pm
Jet2 flight to Antalya – now expected to depart at 4.25pm, instead of 4.05pm
Jet2 flight to Antalya – now expected to depart at 4.45pm, instead of 4.25pm
Jet2 flight to Rhodes – now expected to depart at 4.50pm, instead of 4.30pm
EasyJet flight to Alicante (U21923) – now expected to depart at 4.40pm
EasyJet flight to Lisbon (U21819) – now expected to depart at 4.46pm
Aer Lingus Regional flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 4.50pm, instead of 4.40pm
Jet2 flight to Rhodes – now expected to depart at 5.05pm, instead of 4.45pm
Aer Lingus Regional flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 5.10pm, instead of 5pm
EasyJet flight to Tenerife (U21903) – now expected to depart at 5.15pm
Jet2 flight to Ibiza (LS171) – now expected to depart at 6.25pm
Jet2 flight to Malaga (LS893) – now expected to depart at 5.50pm
KLM flight to Amsterdam (KL1080) – cancelled
Jet2 flight to Prague (LS887) – now expected to depart at 6.47pm
SunExpress flight to Antalya (XQ595) – now expected to depart at 6.30pm
Jet2 flight to Alicante (LS881) – now expected to depart at 7.25pm
EasyJet flight to Copenhagen (U21987) – now expected to depart at 6.45pm
Aer Lingus Regional flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 8.25pm, instead of 8.15pm
Aer Lingus Regional flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 9.05pm, instead of 8.55pm
Ryanair flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 9.50pm, instead of 9.30pm
These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.