All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Monday, July 11

Here is the full list of delays and cancellations from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airports.

East Midlands Airport:

Ryanair flight to Barcelona (FR9388) – now expected to depart at 1.10pm

There are a number of delays and cancellations at our nearest airports today.

Blue Islands flight to Jersey (SI551) – now expected to depart at 11.50am

Aegean Airlines flight to Nice (A35040) – now expected to depart at 3.10pm

Jet2 flight to Antalya (LS653) – now expected to depart at 4.50pm

Doncaster Sheffield Airport:

TUI flight to Tenerife (BY140) – now expected to depart at 3.55pm

Manchester Airport:

Air France flight to Paris (AF1669) – now expected to depart at 11.07am

Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul (TK1994) – now expected to depart at 11.07am

Lufthansa flight to Munich (LH2501) – now expected to depart at 11.05am

Loganair flight to the Isle of Man (LM694) – now expected to depart at 12pm

EasyJet flight to Geneva (U21949) – now expected to depart at 11.02am

Aer Lingus flight to Orlando (EG935) – now expected to depart at 11.20am

Virgin Atlantic flight to Orlando (VS75) – now expected to depart at 12.05pm

EasyJet flight to Amsterdam (U21837) – now expected to depart at 11.27am

TUI flight to Punta Canta (BY184) – now expected to depart at 12.45pm

Aer Lingus Regional flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 11.50am

Aer Lingus flight to Dublin (EI3325) – now expected to depart at 12.05pm

Aer Lingus Regional flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 12.15pm

EasyJet flight to Belfast (U2135) – now expected to depart at 12.36pm

Virgin Atlantic flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.05pm, instead of 12.45pm

Aer Lingus flight to New York (EI45) – now expected to depart at 1.20pm

Aer Lingus flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.30pm, instead of 1.10pm

EasyJet flight to Athens (U21941) – now expected to depart at 3.17pm

Wamos Air flight to Dalaman (LS921) – now expected to depart at 4.15pm

Smartwings flight to Prague – now expected to depart at 4pm, instead of 3.40pm

Jet2 flight to Tenerife (LS917) – now expected to depart at 4.04pm

Jet2 flight to Gran Canaria (LS795) – now expected to depart at 6.27pm

Jet2 flight to Antalya – now expected to depart at 4.25pm, instead of 4.05pm

Jet2 flight to Antalya – now expected to depart at 4.45pm, instead of 4.25pm

Jet2 flight to Rhodes – now expected to depart at 4.50pm, instead of 4.30pm

EasyJet flight to Alicante (U21923) – now expected to depart at 4.40pm

EasyJet flight to Lisbon (U21819) – now expected to depart at 4.46pm

Aer Lingus Regional flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 4.50pm, instead of 4.40pm

Jet2 flight to Rhodes – now expected to depart at 5.05pm, instead of 4.45pm

Aer Lingus Regional flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 5.10pm, instead of 5pm

EasyJet flight to Tenerife (U21903) – now expected to depart at 5.15pm

Jet2 flight to Ibiza (LS171) – now expected to depart at 6.25pm

Jet2 flight to Malaga (LS893) – now expected to depart at 5.50pm

KLM flight to Amsterdam (KL1080) – cancelled

Jet2 flight to Prague (LS887) – now expected to depart at 6.47pm

SunExpress flight to Antalya (XQ595) – now expected to depart at 6.30pm

Jet2 flight to Alicante (LS881) – now expected to depart at 7.25pm

EasyJet flight to Copenhagen (U21987) – now expected to depart at 6.45pm

Aer Lingus Regional flight to Belfast – now expected to depart at 8.25pm, instead of 8.15pm

Aer Lingus Regional flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 9.05pm, instead of 8.55pm

Ryanair flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 9.50pm, instead of 9.30pm