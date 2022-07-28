All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Friday, July 29

Here is the full list of cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airport.

East Midlands Airport:

Blue Islands flight SI555 to Jersey – now expected to depart at 3.40pm

More holidaymakers are set to be hit by delays today. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Manchester Airport:

Air France flight AF1669 to Paris – now expected to depart at 11.21am

Lufthansa flight LH2501 to Munich – now expected to depart at 11.05am

British Airways flight BA1389 to London – now expected at 11.25am

Lufthansa flight LH943 to Frankfurt – now expected to depart at 11.40am

Pegasus flight PC1816 to Antalya – now expected to depart at 12.20pm

Aer Lingus Regional flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 12.15pm

Air Canada flight AC809 to Toronto – now expected to depart at 2.20pm

Virgin Atlantic flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.05pm

Aer Lingus flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.30pm

AlbaStar flight AP8351 to Tarbes – now expected to depart at 3.00pm

EasyJet flight U21909 to Gran Canaria – now expected to depart at 3.29pm

EasyJet flight U21941 to Athens – now expected to depart at 4.10pm

Jet2 flight LS743 to Kos – now expected to depart at 7.00pm

Jet2 flight LS1703 to Alicante – now expected to depart at 7.00pm

Doncaster Sheffield Airport:

TUI flight to Burgas – now expected to depart at 5.30pm

TUI flight BY520 to Heraklion – now expected to depart at 5.45pm