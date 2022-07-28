All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster and Manchester Airport on Friday, July 29

Here is the full list of cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester Airport.
East Midlands Airport:
Blue Islands flight SI555 to Jersey – now expected to depart at 3.40pm
Manchester Airport:
Air France flight AF1669 to Paris – now expected to depart at 11.21am
Lufthansa flight LH2501 to Munich – now expected to depart at 11.05am
British Airways flight BA1389 to London – now expected at 11.25am
Lufthansa flight LH943 to Frankfurt – now expected to depart at 11.40am
Pegasus flight PC1816 to Antalya – now expected to depart at 12.20pm
Aer Lingus Regional flight to Dublin – now expected to depart at 12.15pm
Air Canada flight AC809 to Toronto – now expected to depart at 2.20pm
Virgin Atlantic flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.05pm
Aer Lingus flight to New York – now expected to depart at 1.30pm
AlbaStar flight AP8351 to Tarbes – now expected to depart at 3.00pm
EasyJet flight U21909 to Gran Canaria – now expected to depart at 3.29pm
EasyJet flight U21941 to Athens – now expected to depart at 4.10pm
Jet2 flight LS743 to Kos – now expected to depart at 7.00pm
Jet2 flight LS1703 to Alicante – now expected to depart at 7.00pm
Doncaster Sheffield Airport:
TUI flight to Burgas – now expected to depart at 5.30pm
TUI flight BY520 to Heraklion – now expected to depart at 5.45pm
These are all the cancellations and delays that were expected at the time of publication – this may change throughout the day. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.