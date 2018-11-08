Trains affected in Chesterfield after person hit by train

Some train services running out of Chesterfield have been affected after a person was hit by a train.

East Midlands Trains said its routes from the station to Sheffield, Derby and London St Pancras have been affected.

A spokesman said: " It is with regret to inform that a person has been hit by a train near to Duffield. This will affect our services on the Matlock/Nottingham/Newark Castle route and on our Sheffield/Derby/London St Pancras route.

"We are arranging for alternative road transport to run between Matlock and Derby. More info to follow."