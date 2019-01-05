Traffic signal damaged at Chesterfield's Horns Bridge roundabout

One of the traffic signals at Chesterfield's Horns Bridge roundabout is damaged.

It's the one opposite the junction leading to the town centre.

A close-up of the damaged traffic signal at Chesterfield's Horns Bridge roundabout.

Part of the signal's black plastic body is missing and a bit of it appears to be hanging precariously above the road.

The lights themselves are still working, however.

Derbyshire County Council is responsible for the maintenance of traffic signals and encourages people to report faults with them.

The Derbyshire Times will make the council aware of this issue at Horns Bridge roundabout as it is better to be safe than sorry.

