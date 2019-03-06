Traffic police stop several drivers for offences in Clay Cross and North Wingfield

Police stopped a number of drivers for various offences in Clay Cross and North Wingfield yesterday.

The offences were:

• 17 people weren't wearing seatbelts

• Eight breaches of the Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1986

• Five people were speeding

• Five illegal tints

• Four people were using mobile phones

• Four number plates were illegal

• Three tyres were illegal

• One child was insecure

• One person didn't have a licence

• One person didn't have insurance

In a tweet, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the offences were being 'processed'.

The tweet added: "Driving comes with responsibility."