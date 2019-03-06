Traffic police stop several drivers for offences in Clay Cross and North Wingfield

Police stopped a number of drivers for various offences in Clay Cross and North Wingfield yesterday.
The offences were:
• 17 people weren't wearing seatbelts
• Eight breaches of the Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1986
• Five people were speeding
• Five illegal tints
• Four people were using mobile phones
• Four number plates were illegal
• Three tyres were illegal
• One child was insecure
• One person didn't have a licence
• One person didn't have insurance
In a tweet, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the offences were being 'processed'.
The tweet added: "Driving comes with responsibility."