Traffic diversion after A 38 in Derbyshire closed due to serious collision

The A38 in Derbyshire is closed northbound between the A516 and the A5111 (near Derby) due to a serious collision involving a van.

Emergency services including Derbyshire Police are in attendance.

Diverted traffic should exit the A38 at the junction with the A516. From here, take the first exit at the roundabout and continue towards Kingsway. Merge onto Kingsway and continue northbound, taking the first exit at the next roundabout. At the next roundabout (Kingsway), take the second exit and continue your journey on the A38.