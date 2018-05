Motorists are being warned of delays after a crash on the A6 between Darley Dale and Matlock.

The collision occurred earlier this afternoon and is causing delays.

Trent Barton said the A6 had been closed at Hackney and all 6.1 bus services would be terminating at Matlock for the time being, until the road clears.

Fire crews from Matlock attended the scene on Old Hackney Lane, alongside police and the ambulance service.

People are being asked to find alternative routes.