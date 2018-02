Police will be escorting an lorry today (Wednesday, February 21) which is carrying an abnormally large load.

The Bowring lorry which is carrying a 4.29m wide steel frame left Calver at 1am.

It will be travelling via the A619, A617 through Chesterfield, then over J29 M1 to Pleasley roundabout and through Shirebrook.

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit who are escorting the lorry have said they expect it to cause 'slight delays'.