An lorry fire on the M1 has closed several lanes between J28 and J29.

Two southbound lanes of the motorway have been closed as firefighters work to contain an oil spillage from the LGV, which caught fire just before Tibshelf Services.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire warned motorists to “proceed with caution”. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if they can.

The incident was reported just after 6.30am this morning (Wednesday, January 24).