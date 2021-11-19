Traffic building on major Derbyshire route after pedestrian hit by car on slip road
A slip road onto the A38 in Derbyshire has been forced to close after a pedestrian was hit by a car this morning.
At 9.35am, National Highways reported that the slip road onto the A38 northbound at Watchorn Island near Alfreton was closed. Derbyshire Police released a statement at 11.10am, which said there had been a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
Traffic officers and the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit are at the scene, and traffic was being held to allow an air ambulance to land.
This will impact drivers travelling from Alfreton to Mansfield on the A38, and those hoping to exit onto the A61 towards Chesterfield.
Traffic is queuing and drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible by Derbyshire Police. The road is set to be closed for some time, with no estimate yet from National Highways as to when the route will be reopened.