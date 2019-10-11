Woman taken to hospital after crash involving car and police vehicle in Chesterfield

Emergency services have been in attendance after a collision involving a police car and a VW Golf.

The incident occurred on the A632 Matlock Road in Chesterfield, near to the junction with Stoneycroft Lane at around 12.15pm, police confirmed.

Firefighters and paramedics attended the scene and a woman was taken to hospital by ambulance after being released from the Golf by firefighters who cut the roof of the vehicle off.

The police officers involved were also taken to hospital.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said it was not clear if the officers had been responding to a call-out at the time of the collision.

No further details are currently available.