Widespread changes to bus services in Chesterfield coming soon - here's what you need to know

Bus services in South Yorkshire are set for another major shake-up, with 70 changes set to take effect at the end of January.

Travel South Yorkshire has confirmed the full list of alterations being made from January 25/26 to routes across Sheffield, Doncaster, Rotherham and Barnsley.

First South Yorkshire and Stagecoach had consulted passengers before Christmas about planned changes but the final revisions are different in places from the initial proposals.

It is only four months since the last major round of cuts which affected around a quarter of services across the region – especially those in Sheffield and Doncaster – as transport bosses sought to respond to budget cuts, falling passenger numbers, higher running costs and growing congestion.

Passengers in various parts of Sheffield told at the time how those changes had left communities ‘stranded’, with some older residents left feeling like ‘prisoners in their own homes’.

In the latest round of changes, First had initially proposed to cut the number of X1 and X10 buses serving Sheffield to two per hour.

But following consultation the operator said two buses on each service would continue to operate to Sheffield, with two journeys an hour on the X1 route running to Rotherham only and not to Meadowhall or Sheffield.

Travel South Yorkshire said many of the latest timetable changes are being made in an attempt to improve punctuality.

First’s 10a service from Doncaster to Maltby, Stagecoach’s 70/70a/71/71a/72 services from Chesterfield to Killamarsh, and First’s 113 service from Rotherham to Ravenfield will all be withdrawn.

A new service 80/80a from Chesterfield to Sheffield, via Staveley and Killamarsh, will partially replace the 70/70a/71/71a/72 services.

First South Yorkshire apologised last month after 60 services were cancelled in a single day, with the operator blaming a shortage of vehicles – many of which it said were being repaired – along with seasonal congestion.

Here is the full list of changes due to take effect over the weekend of January 25 and 26:

1 Stagecoach Barnsley – Staincross: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 25/01/2020

1 Stagecoach High Green – Sheffield – Batemoor: Timetable changes. Route revised in Chapelown to use School Road both directions instead of Worrall Road. 26/01/2020

2 Stagecoach Royal Hallamshire Hospital – Sheffield – Barnsley: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 25/01/2020

3 Powells Ravenfield – Flanderwell – Rotherham – Parkgate: New service partially replacing Powells service 4 between Flanderwell and Ravenfield Common. The new service will also serve Wickersley and Broom instead of Dalton and will be extended to Parkgate replacing service PSS. 26/01/2020

4 Powells Rotherham – Dalton – Ravenfield: New service 3 partially replaces Powells service 4 and will serve Wickersley and Broom instead of Dalton. 26/01/2020

6 Stagecoach Barnsley – Worsbrough Bank End: Frequency reduction on Monday to Friday and Saturday with buses up to every 15 minutes instead of 12 minutes. 26/01/2020

6 TM Travel Sheffield – Millhouses: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

7 Stagecoach Barnsley – Hoyland: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 25/01/2020

8/8a First Ecclesfield – Sheffield – Crystal Peaks: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

9/9a First Sheffield – Darnall: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. Most service 9 journeys will now only run to Sheffield, Angel Street and not Sheffield Interchange. 26/01/2020

10 First Doncaster – Maltby: Route and timetable changes to partially replace cancelled service 113. The number 10 service will now run hourly and will be extended beyond Maltby to Wickersley and Rotherham via Rotherham General Hospital. 26/01/2020

10a First Doncaster – Maltby: This service will be withdrawn and no longer operate. 26/01/2020

10/10a Powells Manor Park – Sheffield – Heeley: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

11 Stagecoach Barnsley – Athersley: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 25/01/2020

11/11a First High Green – Sheffield – Herdings: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. Service 11a will be temporarily suspended between the city centre and Northern General as permission has been refused to use the hospital grounds. 26/01/2020

12 Stagecoach Barnsley – Athersley: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 25/01/2020

16 First Doncaster – Balby: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

18 Powells Doncaster – Maltby – Dinnington: Route and timetable changes. Service will be every 30 minutes between Doncaster and Maltby extended hourly to Dinnington instead of half hourly. Service will revert to using Rotherham Road in Maltby and will not serve Addison Road, Dale Hill Road or Braithwell Road. 26/01/2020

19 First Doncaster – Balby: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

20 First Ecclesfield – Sheffield – Hemsworth: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

20/21/21a/22 Stagecoach Barnsley – Penistone – Millhouse Green: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. The 8.15am service 20 from Barnsley will be rerouted in Penistone to run directly along High Street instead of Park Avenue and Chapelfield Lane. 25/01/2020

22a/22c First Rotherham – Wath Upon Dearne: Following consultation by First, the service will operate every 20 minutes at peak times and every 40 minutes during the day. 25/01/2020

22x Stagecoach Barnsley – Rotherham: Sunday timetable changes to improve punctuality. 25/01/2020

26 First Rotherham – Whiston: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

27/27a/27b Stagecoach Barnsley – Wombwell: Monday to Friday timetable changes to aid punctuality. Service 27b - The 3.03pm departure from Grimethorpe will not serve Michaels Estate due to car parking near Millford Primary School. 25/01/2020

28/28a/28c Stagecoach Barnsley – Pontefract: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. Monday to Friday School day 2.49pm from Shafton Outwood School will depart from inside the school. 25/01/2020

32 Stagecoach Barnsley – Cudworth: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 25/01/2020

32 First Sheffield – Meadowhall: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

41 First Sheffield – Frecheville: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

41/41aFirst Doncaster – Scawsby: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

43/44 Stagecoach Chesterfield – Dronfield – Sheffield: Following consultation by Stagecoach, the 43 will be routed via Newbold instead of Sheffield Road in Chesterfield. Existing services 50, 50a, 50b and X17 will continue to provide up to four journeys per hour on Sheffield Road to Sheffield. 26/01/2020

43/44 Stagecoach Barnsley – Pogmoor – Kingstone – Barnsley: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 25/01/2020

49 Stagecoach Doncaster – Sprotbrough: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 25/01/2020

50/50a/50b Stagecoach Chesterfield – Sheffield: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

50/50a/50b/51/51a First Doncaster – Skellow – Askern: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

52a First Woodhouse – Sheffield – Hillsborough – Wisewood: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

54 First Doncaster – Woodlands: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

55/56 First Doncaster – Rossington: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

57/59/59a Stagecoach Barnsley – Royston – Wakefield: Frequency reduction on Monday to Friday and Saturday with buses running up to every 15 minutes instead of every 10 minutes. 25/01/2020

57a/57c/57f First Doncaster – Airport – Finningley: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

58 Stagecoach Hillsborough – Wharncliffe Side: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

65/66/66a First Bentley – Doncaster – Intake: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

66 Stagecoach Barnsley – Elsecar: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 25/01/2020

70/70a/71/71a/72 Stagecoach Chesterfield – Killamarsh via Staveley, Eckington and Renishaw: Due to the consultation, services will be withdrawn with alternative journeys available for some customers on services 50, 50a, 53, 74a and 80/80a. 26/01/2020

71/72/72x/73 First Doncaster – Hexthorpe – Woodfield – Dome – Doncaster: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

72 Stagecoach Chesterfield – Sheffield via Staveley and Killamarsh: Following consultation by Stagecoach, changes will involve service 72 being renumbered service 80 and running to Chesterfield Royal Hospital. In Sheffield city centre the route will serve The Moor instead of Sheffield Interchange. 26/01/2020

72 Stagecoach Chapeltown – Hoyland – Manvers: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

73/74Stagecoach Clowne – Eckington – Crystal Peaks: Timetable changes. Service 73 will be diverted to serve Eckington, Bus Station. 26/01/2020

74 First Rotherham – Brinsworth – Sheffield: Following consultation by First, and customer feedback, the proposed changes will not be made and there will be no changes to the route for this service. Minor timetable changes may still be needed to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

80/80a New service by Stagecoach Chesterfield – Sheffield via Staveley and Killamarsh: Following consultation by Stagecoach, Services 70, 70a, 71 and 71a will be renumbered to service 80a. Service 72 will be renumbered to service 80 and will run to Chesterfield Royal Hospital. In Sheffield city centre, the route will serve The Moor instead of Sheffield Interchange. 26/01/2020

83 First Ecclesfield – Sheffield – Bents Green: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

88 Stagecoach Ecclesfield – Sheffield – Bents Green: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

93/93a/95/95a Stagecoach Barnsley – Darton: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 25/01/2020

113 First Rotherham – Ravenfield: Service will be withdrawn. The route will be partially replaced by Powells service 4 and First service 10. 26/01/2020

115 First Rotherham – East Herringthorpe: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

116 First Rotherham – Ravenfield: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

120 First Halfway – Sheffield – Fulwood: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

205 First Doncaster – Iport – Tickhill: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

208 First Dinnington – Whiston – Meadowhall – Sheffield: Following consultation feedback the proposed change to the route of this service will not take place at this time. Minor timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

219/219a Stagecoach Barnsley – Doncaster: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. Additional journeys between Doncaster and Great Houghton on Monday to Saturday afternoon. Monday to Saturday 11.15pm Doncaster to Goldthorpe journey extended to Barnsely via Saltersbrook Road in Darfield. 25/01/2020

271/272 First Sheffield – Castleton: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

M92 Stagecoach Hillsborough – Chapeltown – Harley: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

PSS Powells Rotherham – Parkgate: Service is substantially replaced by Powells new service 3. 26/01/2020

X1/X10 First Maltby – Rotherham – Meadowhall – Sheffield: Following consultation by First, the proposed changes to reduce the number of buses to Sheffield to two buses per hour is amended. Two buses per hour on service X1 and two buses per hour on service X10 will continue to operate to Sheffield with two journeys per hour on service X1 operating to Rotherham only and not to Meadowhall or Sheffield. Service X10 is amended to also serve Markfield Drive. 26/01/2020

X2 Stagecoach Royal Hallamshire Hospital – Sheffield – Barnsley: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 25/01/2020

X10 Stagecoach Barnsley – Leeds: Friday only late journeys after 8.20pm will no longer run. Saturday journeys at these times will continue. Monday to Friday 7.25am journey will run earlier at 7.20am from Barnsley to improve punctuality. 25/01/2020

X20 Stagecoach Barnsley – Doncaster: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

X6 Stagecoach Sheffield – Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. Route changes in Waverley to run via Lescar Road and Stephenson Way instead of Highfield Spring. 26/01/2020

X7 Powells Maltby – Sheffield: Change of route with the bus using Grange Lane/Salisbury Road in both directions instead of Tickhill Road. Minor timetable change to improve punctuality. 26/01/2020

X78 First Doncaster – Rotherham – Meadowhall – Sheffield: Timetable changes to improve punctuality. Double decker buses will also be introduced to increase seating capacity. 26/01/2020.

For full details of the changes, including the new timetables, visit: www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/servicechanges.