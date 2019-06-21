What do you think to these new purple trains soon to be arriving in Chesterfield?

Here’s a first look at a £600m fleet of new trains which will soon be steaming into Chesterfield.

Abellio is preparing to start operating the East Midlands Railway, which runs through the town, in August and has been briefing its plans to invest £600m on faster, modern, refurbished trains.

A new fleet of trains soon to be arriving in Chesterfield.

As well as ‘improved stations, faster journey times and 40 per cent more capacity into cities’, the company has also unveiled a brand new identity for the franchise.

It’s set to be introduced from August 18 and will be known as ‘EMR’.

The branding has distinct purple and white colours that will be applied gradually onto trains, stations, websites and posters.

Stewart Fox-Mills, Abellio’s commercial director, said: “We are investing £600 million on improving the railway across the East Midlands and this will include a striking new and durable brand for our new East Midlands Railway.

“It is the first demonstration of our commitment to deliver a long-term step change in the quality of rail service in the East Midlands.”

