Two cars removed from road following Glapwell crash

Two cars from a three-car collision had to be removed from a main road in Glapwell.

Commuters on Friday, September 20 faced delays on their way to work after a collision happened on The Hill, on the A617, at 7.41am.

The crash happened on The Hill in Glapwell

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "A Mazda and a Suzuki Swift had to be removed off the road following a collision.

"A third car, a Mini Clubman, was also involved.

"The ambulance service was not called and there were no reported injuries.

"The road was cleared at 8.10am."