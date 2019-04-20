Traffic is coping well in Chesterfield despite a road closure after a collision

Traffic is reported to be coping well after a road traffic collision has caused delays for motorists at New Whittington, in Chesterfield.

Long Lane, at New Whittingon, Chesterfield, had to be closed in both directions, according to media reports, due to a serious accident.

The road closure was reported to be in place from the B6052 Eckington Road, at New Whittington, Chesterfield, to Slag Lane, at West Handley.

Reports have highlighted how the problems for motorists started around midday but traffic has since been reported as coping well.