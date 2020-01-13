Traffic delays in Chesterfield as traffic lights permanently stuck on red

There are traffic queues in Chesterfield this morning with traffic lights stuck at red on road near Chesterfield train station.

Reports are coming in that the lights are on permanent red on Brimington Road Chesterfield this morning causing traffic congestion around the train station area.

Temporary traffic lights on Brimmington Road cause ttraffic chaos when they stick on red.

Traffic is queuing outside Chesterfield train station and traffic is backed up to Tapton according to motorists in the area who have contacted the Derbyshire Times.

We will update this report with more information when we have it.