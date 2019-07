Traffic has stopped in the southbound carriageway of the M1.

The traffic is building up following an incident between junction 29 and 28.

The M1.

One motorist who rang in said: "The traffic is not moving, we think there has been a crash."

The AA said : "Severe delays of 13 minutes on M1 Southbound. Average speed of five mph."

Police have confirmed that it is a broken down vehicle which is cusing delays.

Updates to follow shortly.