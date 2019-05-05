Track fault causing rail delays between Chesterfield and Sheffield

A speed restriction over a ‘defective’ railway track in Dore is causing disruption to services this morning.

All services on the London St Pancras/Sheffield and Liverpool Lime Street/Nottingham/Norwich routes are affected.

A spokesman for East Midlands Trains said: "Network Rail are on site, they are monitoring the track defect as trains pass through the area.

“All of our trains on the route may be diverted and delayed by 15 to 20 minutes in Chesterfield direction only between Sheffield and Chesterfield."

They added: “We currently do not expect the line to fully re-open today, with services continuing to be diverted or delayed if they travel over the defective track.

“We are waiting for further information from Network Rail regarding when we will be able to resume our normal timetabled service.”

Passengers are advised to travel as originally scheduled where possible, but expect slight delays and busier services than usual due to engineering works on the West Coast Mainline.