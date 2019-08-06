Thousands of residents respond to MP’s survey on A61 Derby Road congestion issues

Thousands of residents have given their views on how to improve a major North East Derbyshire road plagued by traffic chaos.

Lee Rowley, MP for the district, has thanked residents who responded to his survey about congestion on Derby Road.

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley says it's the 'largest response' he's ever had to a local survey.

The Conservative MP launched the survey earlier this year with the then Secretary of State for Transport to gather data about traffic issues on the road- and how to improve them.

The surveys were sent to households in areas close to the A61, including Tupton, Wingerworth, Clay Cross, North Wingfield and Grassmoor.

Responses are currently being collated and analysed. The findings will be used to help make the case to Government and Derbyshire County Council for action to improve the situation on Derby Road in the coming years.

Mr Rowley said: “Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to complete the survey.

“This is by far the largest response we have ever had to one of my local surveys, which just highlights how important the Derby Road congestion issue is.

“The magnitude of the response will strengthen our case to Government that action is needed to resolve this pressing issue for residents south of Chesterfield.

“There’s no silver bullet to solving this, but deciding what we, as a local community, want to do is an important first step to a solution.

“I’m extremely grateful to the community for offering their valuable opinion on how we can relieve the congestion on Derby Road.

“The responses are still coming in and, come the autumn, we should have the results ready to discuss with the local community.”

The survey asked residents about their mode of transport and frequency, where they thought congestion was particularly bad on the Derby Road, and what ideas they might have to help resolve the issue.

The former Transport secretary, Chris Grayling MP, has visited Derby Road twice over the past year and half with Lee Rowley to see the congestion first-hand- including getting stuck in the congestion himself.

