Roads around Chesterfield Town Hall will be closed this morning for a commemoration service.

The closure will be in place from 10:30am until 11:30am.

Stagecoach said all services travelling towards Beetwell Street, Holme Hall and Green Farm will need to divert as before using Soresby Street and Saltergate then pick up normal route.

Services travelling towards Grangewood and Walton should divert via Saltergate, Holywell Cross and Cavendish Street picking up normal route on Stephenson Place.