Speed cameras in Chesterfield.

These are all the locations of all the mobile and fixed speed cameras in Chesterfield

All of the mobile speed cameras listed and their locations have been taken from the CREST Derbyshire website. Images are for illustrative purposes, not the exact location of the speed cameras on the roads.

There is a temporary speed camera operating on Boythorpe Road until December 18.

1. Boythorpe Road (30mph)

There is a temporary speed camera in operation on Newbold Road until December 18.

2. Newbold Road (30mph)

There is a temporary speed camera operating on Sheffield Road until December 18.

3. Sheffield Road (30mph)

Headed towards Chesterfield, there is a camera at the junction with Ringwood Avenue.

4. Chesterfield Road (30mph)

