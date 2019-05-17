Temporary bridge to be installed at Derbyshire crash site

Work to install a temporary bridge at a crash site which crosses a popular Derbyshire trail takes place on Sunday.

A section of the High Peak Trail has been closed since April 17 after an HGV crashed into a bridge which carried the trail over the B5056 near Brassington.

Now a steel bridge will be lifted into place on Sunday as a temporary measure so the route can be re-opened while plans to re-build a permanent bridge are drawn-up.

The High Peak Trail stretches 17.5 miles from High Peak Junction, near Cromford, to Dowlow, near Buxton.

Councillor Simon Spencer, Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: “The High Peak Trail is popular with tourists and locals alike so I’m pleased that we’re able to get a temporary bridge in place to allow the route to reopen as soon as possible.

“Walkers, cyclists and horse riders will all be able to use the bridge and we’re pulling out all the stops to get the necessary fixings and engineering works in place in time for the Bank Holiday when we would normally expect lots of visitors flocking to use the trail.”

The B5056 will be closed either side of the bridge from 7am on Sunday.

Diversions will be in place between the A515, near Fenny Bentley, and A5012 Via Gellia at Grangemill to allow a 150-tonne crane to lift the bridge into place.

The road is expected to reopen by 6pm.

Further work to secure the bridge, which will be 3.5 metres wide, will be needed once it has been lifted into place as well as work to build access ramps at each side.

Engineers are aiming to complete the work by Saturday May 25 or sooner if possible.

Hopton Tunnel, which is also currently closed for roof repairs, will also re-open in time for the Bank Holiday weekend.