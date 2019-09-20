Tailbacks, traffic delay and bus diversions near Barlborough after collision on roundabout

Road users have been advised to avoid the A619 roundabout near Barlborough after an accident.

The incident was first reported at about 11.30am on September 20 at the A619 Chesterfield Road, on the junction with the A616 near Barlborough.

A619 roundabout.

There is congestion in the area and back to the island for junction 30 of the motorway, and road users should expect delays, and buses are being diverted.

A statement on AA Roadwatch said: "Road partially blocked and queuing traffic due to accident on A619 Chesterfield Road at A616.

"Congestion to the island by De Rodes Arms and on the A616 back to the M1 J30 island. Traffic is also slow on Oxcroft Way.

"The accident was on the roundabout, where traffic is also heavy."

A spokesman for Stagecoach East Midlands said: "Due to an accident on the treble bob roundabout Barlborough, Svc 77 is unable to serve Barlborough common.

"Motorway Bridge to Mastin Moor will divert via Sheffield Rd, Barbers Row and Renishaw Rd to Mastin Moor going towards Chesterfield. Normal route towards Worksop."