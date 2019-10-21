Stagecoach East Midlands announce half price tickets and discounts to attractions for October half term

Stagecoach East Midlands today announced they are partnering with attractions in the region to offer bus users discounted entry, just in time for the October half term.

Passengers with a valid bus ticket will be able to enjoy discounted entry and special deals at a range of popular attractions in the area, including the Deliverance Escape Rooms and Gridline Racing in Lincoln, the Fun Station in Hull, i-Jump in Mansfield and Laser Labyrinth in Worksop.

Stagecoach will also be helping passengers make the most of the half term holidays by offering 50per cent off all family day tickets, giving two adults and up to three children unlimited travel for a whole day.

The half-price discount will be available to passengers from Saturday, October 19 to Sunday, November 3.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We are delighted to offer Stagecoach customers the chance to enjoy fantastic discounts at popular attractions across the region, as well as 50 per cent off our family day tickets to help them make the most of the half term holidays. We encourage all residents and visitors to make the most of these special deals and we want to say a huge thank you to all the attractions involved.”

Stagecoach East Midlands passengers can enjoy the following discounts at:

● Deliverance Escape Rooms (Lincoln): 20% discount

● Fun Station (Hull): £4 laser session and 2-for-1 bowling

● Gridline Racing (Lincoln): 10% discount

● i-Jump (Mansfield): 25% discount

● Laser Labyrinth (Worksop): 3 play, 2 pay,

The 50% off bus travel discount applies to the following tickets options:

● East Midlands family day out ticket, covering travel on all Stagecoach buses

in the East Midlands apart from Pronto and X62, for £9.50 (usually £19)

● Hull Family Dayrider, including the P&R, for £4.50 (usually £9)

● Grimsby Family Dayrider for £4.65 (usually £9.30)

● Family Explorer, covering travel in Mansfield, Worksop and Retford, for £5.75(usually £11.50)

● Lincoln family Dayrider for £4.65 (usually £9.30)

● Skegness family Dayrider for £6.00 (usually £12)