Sheffield to Manchester train 'very busy' after Derbyshire flooding stops line

Trains from Sheffield and Manchester were stopped after heavy rain floods the railway in Derbyshire.

East Midlands Railway has said that heavy rain has flooded the railway near Edale, forcing them to stop running the trains.

Previous floods in the county.

The railway company has now said that the trains will be "very busy" for a few hours after the trains were stopped.

Engineers were sent to the railway to inspect the line to see if it was "fit to run on".

A spokesman for the railway company said: "The line has been reopened after heavy rain flooded the railway earlier near Edale. Trains are expected to be very busy for a few hours after this disruption."