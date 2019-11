Saltergate in Chesterfield town centre is currently closed in both directions due to a serious collision

Officers were called to the incident just after 2.20pm this afternoon, and a cordon remains in place.

Saltergate Chesterfield.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance.

Police advise people to stay clear of the area, taking alternative routes where possible.

The road is likely to be closed for some time, but a further update will be issued once it is reopened.