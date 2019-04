Road closures have now been lifted after a gas leak near Chesterfield.

A 200-metre cordon and exclusion area had been in place after the incident off the A61 Sheepbridge exit slip road north bound.

Derbyshire Police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service both attended the scene and Sheepbridge Lane, Foxwood Road, B6057, Broombank Road and Broombank Park were all closed due to the incident.

However, the leak has now been sealed and the road closures removed with traffic beginning to flow.

Diversions are in place.

