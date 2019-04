Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are dealing with a suspected gas leak off the A61 Sheepbridge exit slip road north bound.

A 200 metre cordon and exclusion area is in place.

Derbyshire Police are also assisting the fire service with road closures.

There are currently closures on Sheepbridge Lane, Foxwood Road, B6057, Broombank Road and Broombank Park due to the 200m cordon.

Expect delays in this area.