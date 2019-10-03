Residents campaign for new speed limit and deterrent signs on Chesterfield road

Residents on Matlock Road in Chesterfield say they feel like they are taking their lives in their hands every time they leave their driveway.

The Matlock Road Neighbourhood Watch group is campaigning to have the speed limit decreased or at least speed deterrents installed.

Roger Jenkinson who lives on Matlock Road said: "This is the main arterial road into Matlock from Chesterfield. We have tried for years to have the speed limit lowered but Derbyshire County Council refuses to do anything about it.

"Our drives open directly onto the road and at busy times nobody will give way to people coming out of their drives.

"The footpath is only at one side of the road .

"You take your life in your hands when you cross the road. The postman says it is like crossing a motorway.

"We have asked for speed activated signs but the council won't even entertain doing. We should be more equitable with a road like Brookside where there are speed activated signs.

"We have lived here for 40 years and the volume of traffic has increased dramatically. It is an accident waiting to happen and I think Derbyshire County Council and Highways England are failing in their duty of care to the residents of Matlock Road."

Following a meeting with concerned residents, MP Toby Perkins has written to Derbyshire County Council urging them to take action and contacted the police to request they conduct a Community Speed Watch session.

He said, “This is a really dangerous stretch of road. It is narrow, with blind bends and people are racing along it. It feels like motorists get onto Matlock Road and feel like they are on their way into the countryside and put their foot down. Pulling out of driveways or crossing the road can take a long time and feels very risky. It is an accident waiting to happen.”

The MP added: “I think the best course of action would be to change this stretch of road to a 30mph limit and add speed warning signs. Motorists need to be aware that this is still a residential road and people have a right to leave their properties without being put at risk.”

A spokesman for Derbyshire County Council said: “The current speed limit along this stretch is 40mph in line with Department for Transport criteria which looks at the road character, the environment, and collision rate to determine the most appropriate speed limit.

“There have been no reports of accidents causing injury on this road in at least three years and reducing the speed limit further is unlikely to result in lower speeds on a road of this nature.

“But if residents believe motorists are speeding, they should contact the police as they are responsible for enforcing speed limits.”