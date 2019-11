Derbyshire Police have been called to a crash on the M1.

It happened on J28 near Alfreton this afternoon (Friday, November 15).

A force spokesperson said: "We are currently attending a road traffic incident on the M1 at Junction 28.

"There are no injuries reported.

"We’re advising anyone travelling to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

"There is currently a spillage on the road which may take time to clear."