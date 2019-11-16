Police warn of traffic chaos as four-way traffic lights stop working in Alfreton

Derbyshire Police have advised road users to take alternative routes after a four-way temporary traffic light system stopped working this afternoon (November 16).

Officers were called to King Street to reports of the lights being out of order, with traffic starting to build in the area.

Officers on King Street, Alfreton, supporting road users after the four-way traffic lights stopped working.

Police are currently on scene directing road users through the road, but officers have advised drivers to avoid the area.

A spokesman said: "We advise that you avoid King Street Alfreton this afternoon unless necessary. The four way temporary traffic lights are out of order and causing quite a few tail backs.

"Rest assured though, PCSO Rogers has this in hand."