Police are currently at the scene of a collision between two cars at a roundabout in Chesterfield.

Officers were called at 12.55pm today (January 10), to reports of a collision between a red Mazda and a black Lexus at Whittington Moor roundabout.

The scene today

A police spokesperson said: “The red Mazda collided with a signpost off the roundabout.

“No injuries have been reported, and no arrests have been made.”

Recovery is on the way for the Mazda, which is still at the scene.