Person taken to hospital after crash in Stretton Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A person has been taken to hospital after a crash in Stretton. Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the incident which involved one vehicle on Main Road at 11.43am today. Main Road. A Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "One casualty was extricated by crews and conveyed to hospital by EMAS." Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from May 22 Broken down lorry on M1 near Mansfield and Chesterfield