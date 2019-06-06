'People are fed up of it' - Angry mum slams 'dangerous' roadworks outside Chesterfield school

An angry mum says roadworks outside a Chesterfield school are causing 'chaos' for parents and children- and even putting them 'in danger'.

Henry Bradley Infant School, in Brimington, has been blighted by roadworks as Severn Trent carry out 'vital' pipe replacement work in the area.

Nicola Evans outside Henry Bradley Infant School, which is currently surrounded by 'chaos causing' roadworks. Picture by Anne Shelley.

Nicola Evans, a mum-of-four with three children currently attending the Princess Street school, says the is proving a 'nightmare' for parents.

She said: "If you live in Brimington or drive through it, you'll know this is just the latest of many roadworks we've had to deal with over the past few months. People are getting fed up of it.

"The six week holidays are a month away, so I don't understand why Severn Trent couldn't have waited to start work outside the school.

"One of the main access points to the school, an alleyway off Devon Drive, has been sealed off, and there's nowhere for parents to stand and collect their children.

Nicola Smith at one of the school access points, off Devon Drive, which has been closed off. Pic: Anne Shelley.

"I work in construction myself and I'm pretty up to speed on health and safety, and I'm telling you these roadworks are a hazard."

A spokesman for Severn Trent said: “We’re carrying out vital work to replace ageing water pipes with brand new ones in Brimington.

"This work is important because it will help to prevent leaks and bursts from happening in the future, and ensure residents in the area continue to receive a reliable source of water for generations to come.

"To keep people safe, we have had to put temporary traffic lights and road closures in place, including the footpath near to Henry Bradley Infant School."

The works started in April and will see King Street, Princess Street and Burnell Street closed at intervals before finishing on High Street in July.

“We’re really sorry for the inconvenience this work is causing and we understand it can be frustrating, which is why we’ve been speaking to the school on a regular basis, seeking their feedback on our plans in advance and updating them as the work progresses.

"We’d like to reassure residents that we’re doing everything we can to minimise the disruption and complete the work as quickly and as safely as possible.”

The spokesman added that letters had been sent out to residents in the area in advance of the work starting and the footpath of Devon Drive is expected to re-open next week.

