NE Derbyshire MP talks HS2 and road congestion with transport minister

North East Derbyshire’s MP has met with the Secretary of State for Transport to raise issues regarding the district’s road and rail infrastructure.

Lee Rowley MP met Grant Shapps, who took over the ministerial brief in July, to push local transport matters up the national agenda.

Lee said: “It was great to speak to the transport secretary to reinforce the need to continue working on some of the most pressing issues in North East Derbyshire.

“Over recent months I’ve been working with the Government on funding for a possible Staveley bypass, on a congestion solution for Derby Road and on holding HS2 to account, particularly around ensuring the Chesterfield Canal regeneration can continue.”

He added: “Grant is still new to the role and was willing to hear all about these issues and how we can work together.”

Since being elected in 2017, one of Lee’s top priorities has also been to help tackle congestion on Derby Road — which is one of the most congested A-roads in the East Midlands.

Earlier in the year, Lee launched a survey with previous transport minister to gauge district residents’ views on the road’s congestion south of Chesterfield.

The results are currently being collated and will be published later in the year.

Prior to this latest conversation, he had also already met with two government ministers to press the case for the Staveley bypass.