Motorists warned about full road closure in Derbyshire all this weekend

Motorists are being warned about a road closure in Derbyshire this weekend.

The A52 in Derby will be closed all this weekend due to the footbridge linking Chaddesden's Meadow Lane to Pride Park, being demolished.

The bridge will be replaced with a new one which is set to be completed by spring next year.

Due to the work being carried out, a full road closure will be in place between the Pentagon and Raynesway junctions, from 8pm on Friday, May 17, until 6am on Monday, May 20.

Motorists will not be able to access Brian Clough Way from the Eastgate Flyover, Pentagon slip road or Wyvern Way slip road on to the A52 eastbound as a result of the closure.

Vehicles will also not be able to reach the busy road from the Spondon roundabout, near Asda, or the Wyvern Way and Raynesway A52 westbound slip roads.

Diversion signs will be in place.

A spokesperson for Derby City Council said: "To create a safe working environment, we need to close the A52 in both directions from Friday night to early Monday morning.

"Due to the A52 needing to be closed whilst the demolition takes place, we have a limited amount of time to do the work.

"We need to carry out as much work as we can during this time and this means we will be working throughout the night and day."