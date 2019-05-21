Motorists urged to avoid A610 outside Ambergate's The Excavator pub after crash

A road in Ambergate has been closed following a crash between two cars.

The A610 or Ripley Road is closed outside The Excavator pub.

The collision is between a Fiat and a Ford.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "It will be closed for at least 30 minuets. Please avoid the area if possible or allow more time for your journey. The Fiat requires recovery and traffic in the area is already heavy."

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service‏ said they attended the incident at 11am today.

The spokesman said: "Two casualties were left in the care of EMAS and Derbys Police were also in attendance."