Motorists face travel chaos and eight mile tailbacks on M1 after accident at Mansfield junction

Motorists are facing eight mile tailbacks on the M1 this evening afer an accident involving three vehicles.

Emergency services are on the scene, and are assisting four casualties.

The incident

The accident happened on the northbound carriageway between J29 (Chesterfield) and J29a (Bolsover) at around 3.30pm today (December 19).

Traffic is not expected to return to normal until 6pm.

Emergency services are at the scene, and Highways England say the incident is adding 50 minutes to journey times.

Traffic is also heavy around Heath Interchange.