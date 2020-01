A main A-road near Chesterfield has been completely closed following a road traffic collision, police have confirmed.

Two vehicles crashed into eachother on the A617 Westbound between Temple Normanton and Chesterfield.

Police have closed the westbound side of the road until further notice while officers attend the scene and the vehicles are recovered.

Recovery vehicles are reported to be en route to the scene of the collision.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash.