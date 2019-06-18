Major Derbyshire road reopens following 'serious collision'

A major Derbyshire road which was "closed to all traffic" after a serious collision has reopened following a police investigation.

The A52 between Derby and Ashbourne has been closed for most of the morning while emergency services conducted investigations into a serious collision.

Police have reopened the road.

The incident happened on the A52 at Brailsford and closed the road in both directions between Derby and Ashbourne.

READ MORE: Derbyshire road 'closed to all traffic' after serious collision

No injuries have been confirmed by Derbyshire Police or EMAS at this time.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to thank people for their patience while we dealt with an incident on the A52 in Brailsford. We can now confirm the road has reopened."