Major Derbyshire bridge to close for two weeks for vital flood protection work

A bridge which carries the busy A6 over the River Derwent in Matlock will be closed for two weeks from Monday to allow for vital flood protection work to take place.

Matlock Derwent Bridge will be closed to pedestrians and vehicles as a large crane - which will take up the whole width of the bridge - will be used to carry out the work on behalf of Derbyshire County Council and the Environment Agency (EA).

Matlock Derwent Bridge is to close for two weeks on Monday for vital flood protection work. Photo: Google.

County council workers will fill in holes in the river bed and gaps around bridge supports caused by erosion while a team from the EA will be removing a build up of silt.

Once the work is complete, water will drain away more efficiently if the river were to flood.

Councillor Simon Spencer, cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: “This is essential work to protect the bridge and reduce the potential for flooding.

"We will carry out the work as quickly as water levels and the weather allow and re-open the bridge as soon as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank everyone for their patience while we make these improvements to flood protection in the town.”

Motorists are advised to use the alternative route along Derwent Way, Bakewell Road, Crown Square and vice versa.

Pedestrians will need to use Dale Road, cross over the footbridge into Hall Leys Park, walk through the park to the town centre and vice versa.

Highways bosses say the bridge maybe open to pedestrians outside of working hours if it is safe to do so.

Nick Le Mare, from the Environment Agency, said: “This work, in partnership with Derbyshire County Council, will not only improve flood resilience, but also help prevent further erosion at Matlock Derwent Bridge.”