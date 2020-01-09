Major changes planned to Chesterfield bus services

Major changes have been announced to Chesterfield bus services, including the axing of some routes and new times for others.

Following a public consultation, bus operator Stagecoach has announced a number of changes to routes around the town from January 26.

Stagecoach's number 72 service in Chesterfield is to be axed.

John Young, Stagecoach Yorkshire commercial director, said: “Feedback from customers about the proposed changes has given us valuable insight and helped us refine some of our plans to better serve our customers.

“Some changes are needed to ensure we can ensure the longer-term sustainability of the bus services in the area.

“Increasing congestion is adding to running costs and changes in society – for example, less people visiting town centres – is resulting in less customers travelling.

“We hope we can welcome both existing and new customers to our services for some of their travel needs.”

Parked vehicles are being blamed for changes to service 1a, Chesterfield-Bolsover-Hillstown-Langwith.

A Stagecoach spokesman said: “Some buses in the early mornings and early evenings won’t serve Charlesworth Road, Carr Vale – parked cars mean we can’t safely turn around.”

Buses will continue every 20 minutes on service 51, between Chesterfield and Danesmoor, although the spokesman said: “We will change the timetable to improve our punctuality. The buses will no longer run between Church Way and the railway station – not many people were using this bit of the route.

“You asked for a bus to Grangewood Estate at night. On Mondays to Saturdays, the last two buses from Chesterfield, at 9.49pm and 11.15pm, will additionally serve Grangewood and be numbered 51a.”

However, services 70, 70a, 71, 71a and 72, between Chesterfield and Sheffield, via Staveley, Eckington and Killamarsh, will be stopped and “partially replaced by an extended service 80”.

The spokesman said: “The extended service 80 will provide customers with a bus up to every half hour between Chesterfield and Chesterfield Royal Hospital, with one bus an hour extending to Sheffield, calling at Renishaw, Killamarsh and Crystal Peaks.”

There will also be changes to services 2b, between Chesterfield and Walton, 55 and 56, Chesterfield-Alfreton, 74, between Chesterfield and Duckmanton, via Inkersall and Staveley, 77, from Chesterfield to Worksop, via Staveley and Clowne, and X1, Chesterfield-Nottingham.

See bit.ly/37CAAQc