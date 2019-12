Lanes on the M1 have been reopened after being closed for much of the morning due to a collision and spillage.

Highways England this morning warned drivers of delays and miles-long tailbacks due to a collision and spillage on the M1 southbound.

Traffic on M1

Lanes were closed on the north and southbound sides of the M1 near J30 near Worksop.

There was congestion tailing back for 6.5 miles back to J31 on the southbound side and that journey times increased by around an hour.

The road was closed after a collision and spillage

Traffic building up on the M1 due to an incident.