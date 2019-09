A stretch of the M1 northbound has been closed between junctions 38 and 39 due to an overturned vehicle.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternative route as traffic on the stretch between the junctions for Huddersfield and Wakefield is not expected to return to normal until 11.45am.

The closure follows earlier reports of an overturned vehicle on the M1 slip road at junction 38 for Huddersfield.

