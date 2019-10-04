M1 northbound closed after serious crash

A stretch of the M1 northbound is closed after a ‘serious crash’ near Chesterfield.

J28 Pinxton to J29 Chesterfield of the M1 northbound is closed after the collision this morning, Highways England and Derbyshire Police confirmed.

Police say the crash involved a car and a lorry.

Traffic is heavy exiting for J28 and drivers should find an alternative route.

Closures are expected to remain in place ‘for most of the morning’, tweeted Highways England.

A statement from Derbyshire Police reads: “The M1 northbound has been closed following a serious collision in the early hours of this morning.

Pic from Derbyshire RPU.

“The collision, involving a car and a lorry, happened at about 4am just north of Junction 28.

“Emergency services staff are at the scene and the northbound carriage of the motorway has been completely shut from J28 to junction J29.

“It is likely to remain closed for some time and we will issue updates as soon as we can.

“No further information is available at this time.”

